Man sentenced for role in 2019 Illinois trooper slaying

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel, Terre Haute, Montezuma, Riverton,
Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and Clinton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream. Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist into Wednesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday /9:30 PM EDT Thursday/ was
17.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man sentenced for role in 2019 Illinois trooper slaying

Generic Gavel

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in the fatal shooting of an Illinois State Police trooper was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday in the 2019 case.

Al Stewart Jr. was sentenced to 36 months for obstructing justice and 28 months for possession with intent to distribute cannabis, said Chris Allen, a spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office.

A charge of armed violence was dismissed, Allen said.

The sentences will run concurrently with each other and with a federal sentence, he said.

Stewart pleaded guilty to federal gun charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.

After the sentencing, Stewart was returned to federal custody, Allen said.

Stewart pleaded guilty last year in the August 2019 death of Trooper Nicholas Hopkins, 33, who died after being wounded during a shootout while serving a warrant at an East St. Louis home.

Christopher R. Grant, who lived at the home where the warrant was being served, has been charged with murder in Hopkins’ death and is awaiting trial. Grant and Stewart engaged in a day-long standoff with East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police, the SWAT team and other law enforcement before they surrendered.

Grant was indicted on eight federal charges in March 2020, including first-degree murder, maintaining a drug house, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

