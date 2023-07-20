Man makes initial appearance in federal sex crime case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man appeared in federal court in Terre Haute on Thursday in a sex trafficking and child pornography case.
Jacquez "Joc" Brown faces one count each of sex trafficking of a minor; sex trafficking by fraud, force, and coercion; and sexual exploitation of a child; as well as two counts of distribution of child pornography. The charges stem from alleged acts occurring between mid-November 2022 to mid-Feburary 2023.
In his initial appearance Thursday afternoon, the 28-year-old told the court he is from East Chicago, Indiana.
The indictment alleges that Brown solicited a minor by force or coercion for a commercial sex act. The indictment further states Brown produced a sexually explicit image of the minor, which he sent twice from a messaging app on a phone.
Brown is due in court for a detention hearing on August 1.
If convicted on all charges, Brown faces 50 years to life in prison, in addition to fines and supervised release after prison time.