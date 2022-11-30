Man jailed for intentionally spreading HIV denied entrance into Vigo Co. community corrections

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County judge denied a prison inmate's request to enter a local transition program.
Attorneys for Isiah Benford filed a request for him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence at Vigo County community corrections.
In 2017, a judge sentenced Benford to ten years in prison after he admitted to intentionally spreading HIV to unsuspecting sexual partners.
HIV is the virus that causes the deadly disease aids.
Benford did have his sentence reduced. He's set to be released from prison next May.