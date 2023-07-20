Man in Terre Haute's federal prison receives extended sentence after guards said he had a shank

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A New York City man will spend more time in the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex after officials said he had a weapon on him in the prison.
David Piparo, 62, was originally convicted of three commercial robberies and using a firearm during a crime of violence. In 2012 he was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
He's been in Terre Haute since 2021. In November of 2021, the Department of Justice said prison officers did a random pat down and found an improvised knife, or as it's better known, a shank.
Officers said they found the 6-and-a-half-inch shank in Piparo's sock.
The Department of Justice said Thursday he was sentenced to an additional 27 months in prison.