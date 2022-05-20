Man in custody after standoff situation in Clay County

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI)- One man is in custody following an hours long standoff situation.
It all began just after 2 p.m. Friday Clay City at a home on Main Street.
Deputies tell us they were trying to serve a warrant to a man when he barricaded himself inside the home.
They say they called on Terre Haute Police for assistance.
Hours later, the man came out and was taken into custody.
Clay County's sheriff said it was a serious situation, but is glad things resolved peacefully.
"We came down here. We felt sure he was in the residence," Paul Harden said. "We advised the next door neighbors. We asked them to leave the homes where they were just to be on the safe side. It's over with and we had a very successful ending."
Police are not releasing the person's name at this time.