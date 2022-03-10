 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land. The crest on the Wabash River is
between Lafayette and Covington. The crest on the White River is
near Spencer. The crest on the East Fork White River is between
Seymour and Rivervale. New precipitation amounts through the weekend
will not impact current flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday morning and continue falling to 11.0 feet Friday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Man in custody after shooting at police

  • 0
Police lights

WTHI File Photo

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says one man is in custody after shooting at police.

Officials told News 10 they responded to a welfare check of an 80-year-old man.

When deputies arrived, they found the man barricaded himself in a detached garage.

When deputies tried to talk to the man, he fired his gun.

Officers then deployed a canister of CS gas, and the man fired shots again.

Then, the man drove his vehicle through the closed garage door and hit a patrol car.

The man was taken into custody and was taken to Daviess County Community Hospital to be evaluated and treated.

News 10 at 6 producer



