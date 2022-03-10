Man in custody after shooting at police

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says one man is in custody after shooting at police.
Officials told News 10 they responded to a welfare check of an 80-year-old man.
When deputies arrived, they found the man barricaded himself in a detached garage.
When deputies tried to talk to the man, he fired his gun.
Officers then deployed a canister of CS gas, and the man fired shots again.
Then, the man drove his vehicle through the closed garage door and hit a patrol car.
The man was taken into custody and was taken to Daviess County Community Hospital to be evaluated and treated.