Man identified after IDOT worker found his body on the side of the road with motorcycle

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It happened on Tuesday shortly after noon along Highway Route 1.
A man working for IDOT called 911, saying he found a body lying in a cornfield alongside a motorcycle while picking up a telephone box from a ditch.
The Edgar County Coroner identified the body as 48-year-old Josh E. Musser of Dana, Indiana on Wednesday.
Police say they believe Musser was driving northbound and crossed into the other lane for unknown reasons. He then went through the ditch, hitting the telephone box before ending up in the field.
Musser's friends and family last saw him on August 19 and were searching for him, according to police.
Authorities are still investigating the situation.