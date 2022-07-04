'Man, I love my country so much!' Indiana's largest July 4 parade entertains thousands in Linton

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Linton to celebrate Independence Day.
The Linton Freedom Festival parade is Indiana's largest July 4 parade.
People at the parade say it never disappoints.
It's a state tradition that's living stronger than ever.
Whether you're there for there for the candy, the flags or the firetrucks, it is the place to be on July 4, and whether it's your first time at the parade like David Owens or you have lived in Linton most of your life like the Peacock family, you are for a great time!
"It always gives you chills. It's just like, 'man, I love my country so much!' this is awesome! Independence Day has always been my favorite holiday and coming out here and seeing how much pride Linton has for its country is huge," Owens said.
For others like Stephen Franklin, it is a lifelong tradition that has been passed down for generations.
He says the memories are music to his ears.
"Everything's fun when you're younger, you're growing up and you're by yourself, and after you have kids you're reliving everything you got to do and it's 10 times more fun seeing her light up," Franklin said.
The Peacock family also has deep traditions at the Linton Freedom Festival.
They say this year was great because of the nice weather.
"We've been through rain, we've been through everything. The tents get blown over, but we persevere. So, today, God gave us a gift," said Mark and Jean Peacock.
Many people in Linton say they are already excited for next year's parade.