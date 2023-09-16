 Skip to main content
Man hospitalized after crashing into ISP patrol car

ISP patrol car crash
Indiana State Police

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was hospitalized after crashing into a Indiana State Police patrol car.

It happened Friday evening during a police chase involving a stolen vehicle.

Police said the chase started just after 6 p.m. in Vincennes. It ended in the southern part of the county near Orrville Road and CR 1300 W when the suspect crashed into a trooper's patrol car.

ISP said Master Trooper Goodman was outside his car at the time preparing to deploy stop sticks. The trooper is okay.

The 36-year-old suspect from Washington was taken to the hospital with several injuries.

No additional information has been released at this time. Charges are pending.