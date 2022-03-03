Man held in connection with Indiana Jewish center shooting

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Thursday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Saturday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River, Wabash River.


.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton, and most of the Wabash River from Montezuma
downstream.  Both rivers have crested and are receding.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash river is expected to
last as long as about March 8. The White river flooding is expected
to last until March 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Friday afternoon by around 1245
PM EST /1145 AM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Thursday /9:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.2 feet
Sunday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man held in connection with Indiana Jewish center shooting

  • 0
Police lights

File Photo

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded two men at an Indianapolis Jewish community center during an apparent dispute over a basketball game, police said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday the man was being detained for his alleged role in Saturday’s shooting but he had not been formally charged by Marion County prosecutors.

Police said after the shooting that the incident was not believed to be religiously motivated or a hate crime.

Police and witnesses told The Indianapolis Star that the two men were shot Saturday afternoon following a dispute that appeared to be connected to a basketball game at the center’s gym. The men were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Andrea Kruszynski, a spokeswoman for the Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis, told the newspaper earlier this week that an Indianapolis police officer typically provides security at the center, and at the time of the shooting, an officer was at the center in a patrol car.

Following the shooting, the Jewish Community Center announced that it would review its policies for door access and visitor entry.

Less than an hour before police announced the arrest, the center sent an email to its members Wednesday about the arrest.

“Safety and security is of utmost importance ... and we credit the swift actions of local law enforcement and our Jewish campus staff for their assistance during this event,” the email said.

Recommended for you