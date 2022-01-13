Man fighting terminal brain cancer needs your help finding his missing dog, Indy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The daughter of a man fighting terminal brain cancer says her dad lost his dog, and they need your help finding her.
Mandy Allen tells News 10 her dad's dog, Indy, went missing on January 4.
Allen told us her dad is fighting terminal brain cancer and doesn't have much time left.
Indy is a white microchipped Boxer. She was last seen on Selina Drive on Vigo County's south side, near Stucky's.
Allen says the dog has been by her dad's side since he was diagnosed. She said there is a reward for anyone who finds Indy.
If you see Indy, call 812-298-4764 or 812-223-6300.