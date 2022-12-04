Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit

GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit.
Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
Reeves fled again to North State Road 45, where crossed the center line driving into oncoming traffic. The pursuit for Reeves continued into Monroe County, where law enforcement arrested him in a parking lot.
Reeves now faces four charges in Greene County. They include resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, driving while suspended prior, and reckless driving.
Reeves already had an active warrant in Lawrence County for three similar charges. Reeves will also face charges in Monroe County.