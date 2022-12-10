Man faces drug, stolen vehicle charges after traffic stop in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Bloomington, Ind., man is arrested after a traffic stop near Sullivan.
It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on State Road 54.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the driver was identified as Markeith Brown of Bloomington, Ind.
Deputies learned the vehicle Brown was driving had been reported stolen from Bloomington.
The sheriff says cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the car.
Brown was taken to the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $35,000.