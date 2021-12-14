Man faces arson charges after police said he barricaded himself inside of a home and set a mattress on fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Monday morning fire on Lafayette Avenue in Terre Haute.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, it all started with a domestic dispute call.
When police got there, they said they learned Robert Hileman turned off the heat in the home and made threats to burn the place down.
According to police, Hileman barricaded himself inside of a bedroom. When police went in to get him, he allegedly lit a mattress on fire.
He was arrested and charged with arson, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.