TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man wanted in connection to a Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute is in custody.

Terre Haute police say Bryce Hetterscheidt has been taken into custody.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 Monday evening at the 700 block of South 20th Street.

Police told us one man went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to online jail records, Hetterscheidt is charged with battery-committed with a deadly weapon.