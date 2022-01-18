Man charged for Vigo County murder, arrested in Kentucky, returns to Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man charged for a 2018 Terre Haute murder is back in Vigo County after he was arrested in Kentucky.
Last week, we first told you about Zavius King. He was wanted for killing Ronnie Caldwell in Terre Haute.
King was originally arrested for Caldwell's death in 2018, but the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the case.
Early last year, police in Louisville found the alleged murder weapon while working on an unrelated case.
A confidential informant also came forward and claimed King used that same weapon to kill Caldwell.
A judge in Kentucky has ordered King to return to Vigo County to answer for his charges here.
According to Vigo County jail records, he was booked into the jail on Tuesday afternoon with charges of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by serious violent felon.