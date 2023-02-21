Man charged for Monday night shooting in Dugger

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have released new information regarding a shooting that sent a Dugger, Indiana, woman to the hospital.
It happened about 5:30 Monday night.
Police say a husband and wife were arguing. The argument turned physical.
They were struggling over a weapon. That weapon discharged, striking the woman.
She was air-lifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
Police arrested 35-year-old Frank Hambrick.
He's charged with criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent.