Man charged for Monday night shooting in Dugger

  • Updated
  • 0
 By Chris Essex

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have released new information regarding a shooting that sent a Dugger, Indiana, woman to the hospital.

It happened about 5:30 Monday night.

Police say a husband and wife were arguing. The argument turned physical.

They were struggling over a weapon. That weapon discharged, striking the woman.

She was air-lifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police arrested 35-year-old Frank Hambrick.

He's charged with criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent.

