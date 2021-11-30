Man charged for dealing several different kinds of drugs in Sullivan, Knox Counties

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County man is facing charges after a drug bust.
Indiana State Police arrested Blane Phipps, 30, from Oaktown.
According to police, they received tips that Phipps was dealing drugs in Knox and Sullivan Counties. Those drugs allegedly included methamphetamine, narcotics and marijuana.
When state police went to his Oaktown home, he reportedly gave permission for troopers to search his house. Thats where officials said they found two pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, two and half pounds of K2, a sawed-off shotgun, numerous THC vape cartridges, and several prescription pills.
Phipps was arrested on the following charges:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Dealing Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Felony 6
- Dealing in a Look Alike Substance, Felony 6
- Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor