Man charged following early morning train crash in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an early-morning crash involving a vehicle and train that landed one man behind bars.
The crash happened just after midnight at the crossing on West Crawford Street, near 12th Street in Terre Haute.
According to a crash report from the Terre Haute Police Department, a man police identified as Carlos Thompson was behind the wheel of the vehicle.
Thompson told police he lost power to his vehicle, and it stopped on the tracks. Thompson told police his vehicle was hit by the train.
He had bruises and a laceration. The police took Thompson to the hospital, where he was medically cleared. Police said he also took a blood test at the hospital.
Police arrested Thompson, charging him with leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.