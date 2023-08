TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces charges after police say he drove through a restaurant.

Last week, Terre Haute police launched an investigation after someone drove a car into the Qdoba restaurant on the city's southside and then took off.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Gary Cooper Jr., 43.

Cooper will face charges of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Operating with a Suspended Prior Driver's License and a Misdemeanor Warrant.