Man arrested on battery charges after pursuit crosses Indiana/Illinois border

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in custody in Vigo County. He's facing aggravated battery charges.
Vigo County Sheriff's deputies arrested Seth Whitner Wednesday. They responded to a battery on Old Paris Road and Bennett Lane in West Terre Haute.
They'd gotten reports of a woman who had cuts to her neck and wrist. They learned the suspect was traveling west on Interstate 70. Deputies found and tried to stop the car, but it continued into Illinois.
After a chase, the car stopped. Illinois authorities took Whitner into custody without incident.
He faces charges of aggravated battery. The victim is listed in stable condition.