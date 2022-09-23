Man arrested in Utah returns to Terre Haute to face 2020 murder charge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man has returned to Terre Haute to face murder charges.

Dwight Brown,30, faces several charges related to the 2020 murder of Dwayne French.

The charges include murder, robbery, and aggravated battery.

Brown was dating Candace Jones at the time. She was also arrested for the murder of French.

According to police, Jones told investigators they ambushed French as he was getting on his motorcycle.

Brown had been incarcerated in Salt lake city, Utah. That's where he had been living.