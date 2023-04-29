Man arrested, drugs found after police chase in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed police chase in Parke County ends with one man in jail.
Rockville Police and deputies with the Parke County Sheriff's Office were actively looking for 33-year-old Drew A. Burger. He was wanted for parole violation.
Just after 5:30 p.m., officers stopped a car on U.S. Highway 41 and Sassafras Drive on the south side of Rockville after seeing Burger in the passenger seat.
Police said the driver exited the car, but Burger took the keys, climbed over the console, got into the driver's seat and drove off northbound.
Officers said Burger threw suspected methamphetamine from the car as he fled, going approximately 100 mph at times. He ran off the road and hit a fence east of Marshall, Ind., on County Road 350 North. That's where he was taken into custody.
Police said they found 43 grams of suspected meth in the car, as well as items related to illegal distribution.
The suspected methamphetamine also tested positive for fentanyl, police said.
Burger was arrested for the parole violation warrant and faces additional charges for resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and a number of drug charges.
He's being held in the Parke County Jail with no bond.