Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police
An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person.
It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.
A bus driver called police after a man, officials later identified as 51-year-old Christopher Greenlee, was acting "strange/erratic" with a knife around kids.
When the cops arrived, they said Greenlee started walking away. When officers tried to speak with him, he allegedly raised the knife and started pointing it at the police.
During the exchange, police said Greenlee appeared to be hallucinating. He was reportedly talking about flying bats and to people who weren't actually there.
Officers tased Greenlee, but he reportedly ripped the taser wires out each time they tried. That is when police said they used sponge rounds and pepper balls.
Still holding on to the knife, police said they used a ballistic shield to eventually get him to the ground and take him into custody.
After he was medically cleared, he was booked into the Vigo County jail.
Greenlee was charged with Criminal Recklessness and Resisting Law Enforcement. There is also a petition for Greenlee to undergo a mental evaluation.