Man arrested after unprovoked attack on correctional center employee

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested after hitting a correctional center employee in the head with a thermos Saturday.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. outside the Monroe County Correctional Center.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Sgt. Avery Brahaum was doing an outdoor check of the center while on duty and in uniform.
The sheriff's office said Sgt. Brahuam said, "What's up, Chris?" to a man who he had previous interactions with inside the jail. That's when police said the man, Christopher Head, 33, attacked Sgt. Brahuam with a thermos.
Sgt. Brahuam was left bleeding with a large cut in the back of his head, but he was able to detain Head. He was arrested for Battery on a Public Safety Official, a level 5 felony.
The sheriff's office said Head had been terrorizing the citizens along the B-Line trail and Bloomington Police officers were actively following his path of battered victims to locate him.
The Bloomington Farmers Market, National Lemonade Stand Day, and a large Art Fair were going on during this time, which meant a lot of people had gathered around the correction center at 7th and College Ave.
Sgt. Brahaum was taken to the hospital where he got seven staples for his cut. He is expected to make a full recovery.