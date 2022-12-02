Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges.
Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana.
The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates, in Kingman, Indiana, around 5 p.m. Friday.
ISP says Crockett retreated inside the home once the troopers arrived and barricaded himself inside. All other occupants were able to escape.
ISP's Emergency Response Team and hostage negotiator responded to the scene, but they were unable to get a response or have Crockett surrender.
Police entered the residence around 10:30 p.m., locating Crockett and taking him into custody without incident.
Crockett is facing multiple drug-related charges and one for resisting law enforcement.
Once his Parke County charges have been adjudicated, Crockett will be transported to Porter County for the charges listed on the warrant.