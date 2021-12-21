Man arrested after he was allegedly waiving obscenities at a train right before it hit him

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man was arrested after police said he was hit by a train.
It happened Monday evening around 8:30 near 10th 1/2 and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.
Police responded after they received a report a man, they later identified as Guy Bosserman, was hit by a train.
Bosserman was allegedly standing about one foot away from the tracks waiving obscenities at the passing train when he was hit in the arm.
He was taken to the hospital, treated, and then released.
After he was released from the hospital, he was arrested on charges of railroad mischief and obstruction of traffic.