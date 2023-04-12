Man allegedly caught peeping in Brazil bedroom window

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A man already convicted of being a violent sexual predator is facing charges after police said he was peeping inside a Brazil bedroom window.
The Brazil Police Department arrested Daniel Winn, 58.
Officers received a call that a man was peeping inside a bedroom window. According to police, when Winn was caught - he ran away.
Witnesses saw him leave in a silver passenger car. A short time later, police said they found a vehicle matching that description.
Winn, from Carbon, was on parole at the time. Police said GPS monitoring placed him at the scene of the alleged peeping incident.
He is initially facing a probation violation charge.