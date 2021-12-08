Man accused of shooting Clay County deputy last week formally charged

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of shooting a Clay County deputy last week faces formal charges.
The shooting happened last Friday - just south of Clay City.
Joe Hofmann faces charges of attempted murder and carrying a handgun by a serious violent felon.
A deputy received a tip Hofmann was staying in a tent near the New Brunswick Bridge on the Eel River.
He was wanted for several warrants out of Vigo County.
Hoffman is accused of firing one round at deputies - hitting Sgt. Brison Swearingen in the leg. He's expected to make a full recovery.
Hofmann eventually surrendered to police after a standoff. Right now, he's in the Putnam County Jail.