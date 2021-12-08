You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of shooting Clay County deputy last week formally charged

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of shooting a Clay County deputy last week faces formal charges.

Joe Hofmann

The shooting happened last Friday - just south of Clay City.

Joe Hofmann faces charges of attempted murder and carrying a handgun by a serious violent felon.

A deputy received a tip Hofmann was staying in a tent near the New Brunswick Bridge on the Eel River.

He was wanted for several warrants out of Vigo County.

Hoffman is accused of firing one round at deputies - hitting Sgt. Brison Swearingen in the leg. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Hofmann eventually surrendered to police after a standoff. Right now, he's in the Putnam County Jail.

