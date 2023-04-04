Man accused of murdering THPD Detective Greg Ferency has trial moved to October

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The man accused of murdering Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency has a new trial date.
Shane Meehan will now stand trial on October 30.
He's also undergoing a psychological evaluation ordered by a federal judge last month.
Meehan's lawyers believe he has a mental disease.
Once the evaluation is complete, a report will be sent to attorneys for both sides and the judge. That should happen this month.
Before this evaluation, Meehan was incarcerated at the Knox County Jail.