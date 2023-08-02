Man accused of leading Indiana police on a chase hitting speeds of 100 mph in a Google Street View car

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Florida man faces charges in Indiana after leading police on a chase in a Google Street View car. A Street View car has a camera on the top to take 360 photos of an area while it drives through.
The chase happened earlier this week in Middletown, northeast of Indianapolis. Police arrested Coleman Ferguson.
On Monday, police in Middletown saw the Street View car pass several vehicles, driving over 100 mph. When police caught up to the car, the driver was still allegedly going over 100 mph and refused to stop.
When Ferguson made a turn to avoid a closed bridge, he lost control and drove through a yard and into a creek - where he got stuck. That's where police arrested Ferguson.
He told officers he worked for Google and was afraid to stop.
Ferguson was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle.