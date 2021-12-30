Man accused of killing Illinois police officer and going on multi-state crime spree was wanted in connection to Vincennes shooting

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A man police were searching for in connection to a Vincennes shooting investigation was arrested in Illinois for killing a cop.

On Wednesday, Illinois State Police arrested Ray Tate, of Kentucky.

According to police, Tate killed Wayne County, Illinois, Deputy Sean Riley.

Riley was originally called to help a driver on I-64. Police said a short time later; another officer found Riley dead in the roadway. His patrol car was missing.

Riley's police car was found a short time later.

Police believe Tate killed Riley and moved the squad car. He then allegedly stole a semi and forced the driver of the truck to drive him to a gas station in Missouri.

According to police - there was "a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings" in Missouri.

Tate then reportedly kidnapped another person in a stolen vehicle and went back to Illinois. That's where he reportedly started a home invasion, taking the homeowner hostage in Clinton County.

A S.W.A.T team entered the home and was able to arrest Tate. He was charged with first-degree murder for Deputy Riley's death.

The Vincennes Connection

Back on December 16, police in Vincennes wanted Tate for questioning in connection to a shooting incident at a Red Roof Inn.

At the motel, police arrested Lacie Angle from Lawrenceville. While arresting her, they heard a gunshot from the parking lot.

Tate allegedly went up to a man getting ready to leave his vehicle and told him to get out. The suspect reportedly fired a single gunshot into the vehicle when the man refused.

Nobody was hurt.

Angle was charged with possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement.