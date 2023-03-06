Man accused of illegally dumping over a dozen dead animals in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is behind bars in Parke County after he allegedly dumped dead animals.
The investigation started on February 17 when police received reports of cows running loose and improperly disposed of animals.
Police said they found a site with over a dozen cows, sheep and goats. They were in various states of decay.
Through their investigation, police said they determined the owner of the cows and dumped dead animals belonged to 22-year-old Connor Crum, of Bloomingdale.
Crum was arrested during a traffic stop near Turkey Run. He was charged with failure to properly dispose of dead animals.