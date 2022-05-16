Man accused in crash and then passing out drunk at over 5 times the legal limit in front of local courthouse

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing several charges in Parke County after police said he tried to leave the scene of a crash.
The crash happened on Saturday afternoon in front of the Parke County courthouse in Rockville.
According to police, they were called when a driver, later identified as Derek Chastain, tried to flee the scene of a crash.
When police arrived, they said they found Chastain passed out in the passenger seat of his car. After approaching Chastain, police claim he tried to resist law enforcement.
After detaining Chastain, he was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. Chastain allegedly had a blood alcohol level over five times the legal limit.
Chastain was charged with operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.