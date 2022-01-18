Making Valentine's Day special for Illinoisans

Illinois (WTHI-TV) - Two Illinois lawmakers are working to make Valentine's Day a little more special. State senator Darren Bailey has started collecting cards for his annual project Valentines for Seniors. Bailey is encouraging anyone to create a handmade card or to simply send a store-bought one.
"The last two years have been challenging for residents due to COVID restrictions and this is a way to make them feel appreciated and not forgotten."
Cards can be dropped off or sent to Bailey's office.
Sen. Bailey’s District Office
152 S. Church Street PO Box I
Louisville, IL 62858
For more information or questions, call (618) 665-4109.
Another Illinois congresswoman is working to send Valentine's Day cards to military members. Congresswoman Mary Miller is participating in the Valentine's for Heroes campaign. Cards will be sent to both active duty military and veterans. Those cards will be collected on February 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time. The drop-off locations are listed below.
EFFINGHAM
101 North 4th St.
Suite 302
Effingham, IL 62401
DANVILLE
201 North Vermilion St
Suite 325
Danville, IL 61832
HARRISBURG
100 E. Locust St
Harrisburg, IL 62946