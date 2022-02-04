"Making people's lives a little bit better..." Area road crews continue to clean up roads

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Local road crews have been working long hours these last few days to clear as many primary roads as they can.

Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said the travel watch was a big help in completing that mission.

"Having cars off the road," he said. "is making all the difference in the world. When cars are on the road, we have to stop because it makes it seem like they are in the middle of the road. As long as they're off the road, we can knock this out a lot faster."

But, the end of the watch means people will want to get back on the roads. Road crews are now targeting secondary and residential roads.

Kearns decided to step up and help with the clean-up efforts during the storm.

"I can choose to sit in my office and monitor complaints and monitor social media," he said. "Or, I spend my time in the truck hitting the areas that are harder to get."

News10 rode along with Kearns as he cleaned up a residential area. He cleared the area multiple times with a particular amount of time in cul-de-sacs and stopping to help neighbors.

With his first snowstorm out of the way, Kearns said he is ready to pitch in again in the future. Especially if it helps the highway department and his community members.

"Making people's lives a little bit better," Kearns said. "As corny as that sounds. That's the rewarding part of it. People wave, they smile, they send me a text message. That's what makes it worthwhile."