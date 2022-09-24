"Making his dreams come true" - Local man receives one of his final wishes this weekend

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local man's final wishes came true this weekend.
Rob Teague was diagnosed with Stage 4 Brain Cancer 16 months ago.
One of his final bucket list goals was to ride in a DeLorean.
After reaching out to many people and receiving over 100,000 views on social media, his daughter helped turn his dream into a reality.
She says a special thanks to West Terre Haute resident, Stephen Page, for bringing the DeLorean out for the family this weekend.
"My dad, his dream is to ride in a DeLorean, and he, [Stephen Page], said we can make that happen," Mandy Allen, his daughter, said. "It's been about two weeks and he did some work on the car, because he wanted to make sure he could take my dad out in it, and here we are today, making his dreams come true."
Allen says she doesn't know how much time her dad has left, but she is determined to make his last days extra memorable.