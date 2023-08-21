Make a Difference: Rooted in a military family, Connie Conway works to service members feel appreciated

If you have a friend or a loved one serving in the military, then you know the little reminders of home mean so much. Cards, texts and gifts from home that make our men and women in the service feel appreciated.
That's exactly what Connie Conway has been doing for the last several decades - sending care packages from Terre Haute with love. She's making a difference for those who protect and serve.
Inside Conway's north Terre Haute home, you'll find card tables full of things like pens, peanut butter and puzzles. She calls it her workbench.
Her biggest helper is her 96-year-old mother.
For the last 23 years, Conway has been packing and sending boxes to military men and women in the united states and overseas. It's a touch of home to brighten the day of those keeping us safe.
She started this tradition when her son, Michael, left for basic training in July 2000. She started sending him care packages, but her mission expanded after one of his fellow soldiers caught on.
"He said, 'hey Conway, ya got something to eat?' So I got his name and address, and it started from there," she told us.
Now, every month, without fail, Conway packs and mails boxes to those she calls her heroes.
On the day News 10 stopped by, Conway and her mother assembled ten boxes. Last month, she sent out 16.
Connie's Nomination
Herb Sisson admired his friend's hard work so much he nominated her for a Make a Difference award.
As a vet himself, he knows the value of those packages.
"When you're in the barracks and the GIs would get boxes from their parents, and we all shared," Sisson told us.
Conway's church, Berean Baptist Church, is her biggest supporter, along with individual donors and the Terre Haute Bible Center.
Conway has lived a life steeped in the military. Her father, her late husband and her son all served their country.
Now, she's thanking other military men and women the best way she can - with kindness.
If you'd like to pass along the name and address of your military loved one, you can email Connie at redwhiteblue1629@msn.com or call her at 812-466-1381.