Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS
MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Make a Difference: Rooted in a military family, Connie Conway works to service members feel appreciated

  • Updated
  • 0
Connie Conway

Connie Conway

If you have a friend or a loved one serving in the military, then you know the little reminders of home mean so much. Cards, texts and gifts from home that make our men and women in the service feel appreciated.

That's exactly what Connie Conway has been doing for the last several decades - sending care packages from Terre Haute with love. She's making a difference for those who protect and serve.

Inside Conway's north Terre Haute home, you'll find card tables full of things like pens, peanut butter and puzzles. She calls it her workbench.

Her biggest helper is her 96-year-old mother.

Connie Conway's mother

Connie Conway's mother packing boxes

For the last 23 years, Conway has been packing and sending boxes to military men and women in the united states and overseas. It's a touch of home to brighten the day of those keeping us safe.

She started this tradition when her son, Michael, left for basic training in July 2000. She started sending him care packages, but her mission expanded after one of his fellow soldiers caught on.

"He said, 'hey Conway, ya got something to eat?' So I got his name and address, and it started from there," she told us.

Now, every month, without fail, Conway packs and mails boxes to those she calls her heroes.

Connie Conway and her mother

Connie Conway and her mother

On the day News 10 stopped by, Conway and her mother assembled ten boxes. Last month, she sent out 16.

Connie's Nomination

Herb Sisson admired his friend's hard work so much he nominated her for a Make a Difference award.

Connie Conway's Make a Difference Award

Connie Conway's Make a Difference Award

As a vet himself, he knows the value of those packages.

"When you're in the barracks and the GIs would get boxes from their parents, and we all shared," Sisson told us.

Herb Sisson, Connie's mother, and Connie Conway

Herb Sisson, Connie's mother, and Connie Conway

Conway's church, Berean Baptist Church, is her biggest supporter, along with individual donors and the Terre Haute Bible Center.

Conway has lived a life steeped in the military. Her father, her late husband and her son all served their country.

Connie Conway's board

Connie Conway's board at her home

Now, she's thanking other military men and women the best way she can - with kindness.

If you'd like to pass along the name and address of your military loved one, you can email Connie at redwhiteblue1629@msn.com or call her at 812-466-1381.

