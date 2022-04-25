Major upgrades coming to Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Clinton has been needing improvements for years, but hasn't had the money to support certain projects. Now that they do, major upgrades are coming to the city.
About 20 fire hydrants are unable to operate, need new parts, and just aren't functional anymore. Many of them need to be completely repaired. The cost of the total project will be around $137,000.
The mayor of Clinton, Jack Gilfoy, says this will help increase safety for the city.
"It's an issue for our fire department as they get called out and they have to go a block over for a hydrant, it jus takes them longer to respond, and it lowers their pressure. So it'll be a thing for the citizens of Clinton now that they're all covered and the safety issues will be taken care of" shares Gilfoy.
Along with the updated hydrants the city is replacing the waste water lift station located on Desoto street. The station is over 40 years old and has been needing to be replaced.
The total cost to completely replace the old structure will be around $200,000.
Both of these projects should be completed in May.