Major Terre Haute waterline project tied to casino tabled at Redevelopment Commission meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission has an update on a major waterline project.
On Wednesday, the commission came together to discuss a project that has been in the works for several years.
This would increase water pressure and supply to the State Road 46 area. That's near the area where Churchill Downs plans to build the casino.
But with this being near the future casino area, some members were pensive to pass such a hefty project with a big price tag.
They say the project would cost around $975,000. Some leaders say the casino operator can help with some of the financial needs. This would mean it does not all have to come directly from Terre Haute funding. The goal is to be mindful of taxpayers.
The vote has since been tabled and will be rediscussed at a future meeting.