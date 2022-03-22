Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farmhouse ribbon cutting

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 30...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, March 30.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY TODAY WITH SOUTHEAST WINDS TO NEAR 30 MPH AND GUSTS TO
NEAR 45 MPH...

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and tree limbs
could be blown down.

Use extra caution driving, especially if operating a high profile
vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farmhouse ribbon cutting

  • Updated
  • 0
Maggie and Moe's ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The owners of Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flowers and décor have acquired the red barn at sycamore farmhouse.

On Tuesday, people came out for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farm. The barn will continue to be an event center, but the property next to it will now have a coffee shop.

Flowers will be for sale, and a private bar will be available for rental. The owners are continuing to renovate both spaces to add their own flair. The spaces are already booking up for the year, but there is still some availability. 

Click here for the Maggie and Moe's website. 

