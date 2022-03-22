Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farmhouse ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The owners of Maggie and Moe's Poplar Flowers and décor have acquired the red barn at sycamore farmhouse.
On Tuesday, people came out for the ribbon-cutting to celebrate Maggie and Moe's at Sycamore Farm. The barn will continue to be an event center, but the property next to it will now have a coffee shop.
Flowers will be for sale, and a private bar will be available for rental. The owners are continuing to renovate both spaces to add their own flair. The spaces are already booking up for the year, but there is still some availability.
Click here for the Maggie and Moe's website.