Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch discusses education and community development plans while campaigning for governor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three Republicans have announced they are running for Governor of Indiana in 2024.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch, U.S. Senator Mike Braun, and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden have all launched their campaigns. Governor Eric Holcomb is not eligible for a third term.

Crouch spoke with WTHI-TV via Zoom to discuss some of her priorities. Her campaign site says she hopes to lower taxes, keep citizens safe, protect the sanctity of life, and defend Hoosier values.

She has spent many years in local and state government. Crouch has previously served as a county auditor, a county commissioner, a state representative, and the state auditor. Crouch says she'd rely on that experience if she becomes governor.

She believes she has a clear vision for the state, which starts in the classroom. Her plan includes possible loan forgiveness to attract young Hoosiers to the education field. She would also consider in-state tuition rates for out-of-state students who agree to stay and teach in Indiana for five years.

"We need to invest in education, we need to value our educators so that they have the respect and the self-worth that they deserve," said Crouch.

Crouch says she'd ensure only Hoosier parents were in control of what their students were being taught.

The governor-hopeful says attracting more people to the Hoosier state relies on on improving the quality of life. Crouch has an understanding of what communities need. In her current role, she oversees the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which includes Main Street initiatives.

"When we have those vibrant Main Streets, it ends up creating job opportunities and ends up increasing assessed valuation, and it attracts visitors to those downtowns. That really is the lifeblood, particularly of our smaller, more rural communities," said Crouch.

She hopes to add state dollars on top of federal investments in Hoosier communities. She also would encourage private-public partnerships to strengthen opportunities for growth.

"I'm a firm believer that private sector can push things forward, but government can be the catalyst," said Crouch.

Doden spoke with WTHI-TV in a sit-down interview and also discussed improving rural Indiana communities and addressing the state's teacher crisis.

Braun says he’ll work every day to bring down inflation, keep taxes low, and uphold the rule of law. He previously founded Meyer Distributing. As of publish, Braun's campaign has not confirmed a time to speak with WTHI-TV.

Doden and Crouch spoke about various topics. Portions of those interviews are being aired, with longer versions being posted online.