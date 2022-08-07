Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosts Homeless Awareness Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Terre Haute organization is raising awareness for our local homeless.
The Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosted a Homeless Awareness Day on Saturday.
The event was over at Gilbert Park.
There were free hot dogs, chips, and extra cold drinks! Organizers also provided resources to help get those who attended back on their feet.
Mike Egy with the Loyal Veteran's Battalion says it's important to know the difference between pan-handlers and the homeless.
"We want to let people know that there are actual homeless in Terre Haute, about 500 of them. People in need can go to different booths to see what kind of resources they offer," administrative coordinator Mike Egy.
Egy says the event was a great success!