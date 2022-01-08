Loyal Veterans Battalion 'Clothing Closet' helps 27 people stay warm on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the temperatures dropping -- one local organization is making sure people in need stay warm!
The Loyal Veteran's Battalion hosted its 'Clothing Closet' on Saturday. This event takes place every second Saturday of each month.
It offers all of the warming essentials: blankets, heavy coats, socks, boots, sweatshirts, and more.
Organizers say they served 27 people on Saturday alone!
"What motivates me and the battalion to keep going...is exactly what our slogan says -- improving our lives to help others," administrative coordinator, Mike Egy said.
In its 3 years, the event has helped over 1,000 people -- 143 of those are veterans.
The organization is asking for heavy coats to donate.
