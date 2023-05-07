Low-interest loans available to Crawford County residents with storm damage

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A disaster declaration means people recovering from severe weather on March 31 can now apply for low-interest loans.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved a disaster declaration for Crawford and surrounding Illinois counties.
That includes Clark, Jasper, Richland and Lawrence counties.
The declaration will allow residents, homeowners, renters, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for uninsured damages.
People can apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate.
They can also apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Businesses and not-for-profits can borrow up to $2 million for physical damages.
The SBA will open an outreach center this week to help residents with applications.
It'll open at 11 a.m. Wednesday in room 211 of the Lincoln Trail College Student Union.
The center's hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The deadline to apply for the loans is May 26 at 4 p.m.
For more information on the loans, click here.