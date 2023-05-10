Low-interest loans are available for Crawford and surrounding counties to help with rebuilding from March 31 tornado

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Victims of the March 31 tornado are still recovering from the storm.
If you're someone who still needs help, there are more resources becoming available.
Local officials are encouraging residents in Crawford County to apply for relief from the United States Small Business Administration at Lincoln Trail College.
Crawford County officials say it's been a long month and a half since the tornado destroyed several homes and businesses.
They say the community has pulled together every step of the way.
"Everybody's getting better. The shock is starting to wear off a little bit. I still cannot say enough about the community, the way they rallied around each other. Neighbors helping neighbors," Crawford County emergency management coordinator Brad Midgett said.
Midgett says about 99% of debris countywide is cleaned up.
Now, they're beginning to rebuild.
As people rebuild, the United States Small Business Administration is hoping to help.
It's offering people from Crawford and surrounding counties low-interest loans to cover costs insurance can't.
The SBA is answering questions at the Lincoln Trail College student union through May 24 at 4:00 pm.
Until then, it will be helping people from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays.
Staff with the SBA say they want to help get the community back on its feet.
"We're here to make businesses and homeowners be back to where they were before the disaster. So, it's extremely important," said Jose Sanabria-Rivera of the U.S. SBA.
For more information on applications, click here.