Love the idea of soup on a warm day? Here's how you can get your hand on some while helping a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets colder, a bowl of soup might be what hits the spot.
The 12th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit might be what you're looking for. A soup passport will be available instead of the traditional in-person event like they've held in the past.
For $20, you'll receive coupons from various restaurants where you can get your hands on a bowl of soup. For $5 more, you will also get a homemade bowl.
It takes place on Saturday, February 5, at Maryland Community Church.
The event is a way to benefit the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank.