Love the idea of soup on a warm day? Here's how you can get your hand on some while helping a good cause

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

Love the idea of soup on a warm day? Here's how you can get your hand on some while helping a good cause

  • Updated
  • 0
Soup Bowl
By Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the weather gets colder, a bowl of soup might be what hits the spot.

The 12th Annual Soup Bowl Benefit might be what you're looking for. A soup passport will be available instead of the traditional in-person event like they've held in the past.

For $20, you'll receive coupons from various restaurants where you can get your hands on a bowl of soup. For $5 more, you will also get a homemade bowl.

It takes place on Saturday, February 5, at Maryland Community Church.

The event is a way to benefit the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank.

You can buy tickets here.

