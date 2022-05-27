Love history? A new display at a local museum might press your button

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Political history buffs may enjoy a new display at a local museum.
There's a new button and memorabilia collection at the Vigo County History Center. It includes 200 buttons.
They come from a wide range of decades. Some are from as far back as 1840 - that's older than the Civil War.
The display was made possible by a donation from a local leader, Eleanor Cox Rigg.
"She wants this to be, you know, where children can come in and learn about prior politics and just, you know, encourage voting," Marla Flowers from the History Center said.
You can find the exhibit on the museum's second floor.