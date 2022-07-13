Love food trucks? The Truckstop - a business set to open in Terre Haute might fill the craving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new food truck experience is coming to Terre Haute.
Bo Turner from Terre Haute is bringing "The Truckstop" to town.
It'll be on Lafayette Avenue, not far from 13th Street.
It will start as a pop-up site for food trucks to roll into for certain occasions.
Turner says the next steps are building the community space and installing utilities. The goal is to offer a space for food trucks to operate permanently.
Turner talked with us about where she got this idea.
"I love traveling; I'm a big foodie. My partner and I went to Portland last fall and just fell in love with all the food-truck parks," Turner said.
Turner hopes to host events in Terre Haute sometime this fall.
She says to stay tuned to The Truckstop" social media for a timeline and to get involved.