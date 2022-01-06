Loud booms, school busses and classic cars: Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews worked to battle a blaze at a Vincennes business.
Our crew was there as firefighters worked to put out a fire at Mischler Expediters on E. St. Clair Street.
It started around 1:00 Thursday afternoon.
News 10 learned the business handles a few different transportation businesses out of the building.
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum told our crew the business also handles a portion of bussing for the Vincennes Community School Corporation.
The corporation's superintendent told our crew three school busses are a total loss.
We also heard reports there were dozens of classic cars inside the building.
Our crew observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
News 10's Gary Brian reports hearing multiple loud explosions before the roof caved in.
One of the concerns the fire crews have is diesel fuel. They are working to keep fuel out of a nearby creek.
We haven't received word on a cause for the fire.