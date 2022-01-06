Loud booms, school busses and classic cars: Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River in south central Indiana.

White River in southwest Indiana.

Wabash River in west and southwest Indiana.

.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several
rivers across central Indiana into flood. As of Thursday morning...
the crest on the Wabash is currently near Mount Carmel...and the
crest on the White River is currently near Hazleton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM
CST /1230 AM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 8.1 feet Sunday, January
16.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ the stage was
17.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Thursday /10:30 AM EST Thursday/ was
18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 8.7 feet Sunday,
January 16.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...BITTERLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT AND FRIDAY MORNING...

The coldest airmass of the season so far will expand into central
Indiana tonight and Friday. Lows overnight will drop into the
single digits. Winds at 10 to 15 mph tonight will produce subzero
wind chills...with the possibility for wind chills as low as -12
to -10 degrees over northern portions of central Indiana.

Make sure to dress warmly if outside tonight or Friday morning.

Loud booms, school busses and classic cars: Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

  • Updated
  • 0
Vincennes fire
By Chris Essex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews worked to battle a blaze at a Vincennes business.

Our crew was there as firefighters worked to put out a fire at Mischler Expediters on E. St. Clair Street.

It started around 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

News 10 learned the business handles a few different transportation businesses out of the building.

Loud booms, school busses and classic cars: Fire crews battle blaze at Vincennes business

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum told our crew the business also handles a portion of bussing for the Vincennes Community School Corporation.

The corporation's superintendent told our crew three school busses are a total loss.

We also heard reports there were dozens of classic cars inside the building.

Our crew observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

News 10's Gary Brian reports hearing multiple loud explosions before the roof caved in.

One of the concerns the fire crews have is diesel fuel. They are working to keep fuel out of a nearby creek.

We haven't received word on a cause for the fire.

